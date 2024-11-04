Raiders' Maxx Crosby Has Blunt Words For Brutal Loss
After a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Las Vegas Raiders are reeling. Sunday’s road loss to the Bengals was another Sunday full of bad football for the Silver and Black. However, they also suffered five injuries to critical players, completely depleting their team.
Already down multiple players before the game, losing another five during the game sealed the Raiders’ fate. The team’s health issues and a determined Joe Burrow and Bengals offense were too much to overcome.
The same problems that have held the Raiders back all season continued to do so again. For the fourth time in five games, the Raiders offense scored on their opening drive. However, Las Vegas’ offense failed to move the ball consistently after their first drive of the game.
The shorthanded Raiders’ defense held on as long as they could. They eventually wore down after the Bengals’ offense held the ball for much longer than the Raiders’ offense. The Bengals won the time-of-possession battle by over 11 minutes. That is a recipe for disaster for any defense, especially for one missing multiple starters.
The Raiders played arguably their worst game since an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers earlier this season. Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals was another game that perfectly summed up Las Vegas’ season.
Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby expressed his frustrations after the game.
“It f––ing sucks to lose five in a row,” Crosby said.
While there is plenty of blame, Las Vegas undoubtedly must do a better job of playing complementary football. There is no remedy for the team's injuries, but improved play on both sides would go a long way. The bye week will be the perfect opportunity for the Raiders to figure out how to make that happen.
It is debatable whether or not the Raiders should try to win what are essentially meaningless games after the bye week. With Las Vegas in the running for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and in desperate need of a quarterback, losing would technically be best for the organization long term.
Losing would undoubtedly set the Raiders up for a brighter future, expecting they would be able to secure a talented quarterback. Still, it is fair to expect a team of professional athletes to perform better and more consistently than the Raiders have this season.
