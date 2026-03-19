The Raiders Truly Can Win Sooner than Expected

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to rebuild the roster and eventually become contenders.

The team hired Klint Kubiak as a first-time head coach, and they will also have a rookie quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who they will take with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Usually, teams with a rookie HC-QB pairing aren't expected to win many games, and few are predicting the Raiders to win the AFC West next season. However, there is a chance they could surprise the league by being a much more competitive team in 2026.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Most expect the Raiders to use this upcoming season as a reset year and contend in the future. However, Las Vegas may be closer than they think.

Here's why the Raiders could win more games than expected in 2026.

Floor-raising QB-HC duo

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What if the Kubiak-Mendoza duo just...kind of... takes the league by storm? It's not a crazy possibility. Kubiak is a high-level play-caller who helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl, while Mendoza went 16-0 as a starter at Indiana, winning the Heisman Trophy and the national championship. It's clear General Manager John Spytek wanted winners in an organization that has won 31 games in the last five years.

We have seen young, offensive-minded head coaches succeed quickly in the last few years, maximizing their QB's skill sets and getting to the playoffs. It's not wild to think Kubiak and Mendoza could do that for the Silver and Black.

Free-agent contribution

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Raiders added several free agents who could help them win now. That includes wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who was a serviceable WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota. Nailor should be in line for a bigger role as a higher-volume player in 2026.

Las Vegas also signed impact free agents on the defensive side of the ball, so the team has enough NFL talent to win some games it shouldn't. Those players should help the team play spoiler.

Maxx Crosby is back

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a play with defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Crosby may actually get the chance to be a Raider for his entire career, just like his idol, Kobe Bryant, did for the Los Angeles Lakers. After a failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens, Crosby returns tot he franchise that drafted him, reaffirming his commitment to being a Raider and mending his relationship with the organization. He is working on getting healthy and being ready for Week 1.

Crosby's return elevates the Raiders' floor as a run-defending team, and he has the chance to get back to a double-digit sack season. He wants to return to the playoffs, and he may be more motivated than ever.