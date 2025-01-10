Raiders' Maxx Crosby Reveals Big Offseason Plans
An ankle injury cut Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby’s season short, adding up the number of games he’s missed in his career.
Crosby never missed a game before this season, fueling his pursuit of greatness. Now that the offseason is here, Crosby’s already rigorous routine will be ramped up.
The Raiders will start over in 2025 with a new head coach and general manager. That means Crosby must play the best football of his career next season, as he will be relied upon more than ever.
What is Crosby doing to ensure he stays healthy and returns to playing All-Pro football again? He talked about his offseason plans on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“We had a lot of those conversations,” Crosby said about his trainers. “What’s next? What are we going to do? What’s the plan? Obviously, with the injury again, I started the offseason with rehab. It’s unfortunate, but I think my main focus – we are going to implement some – I focus a lot on boxing, but we’re going to be more body on body, working with some people from the UFC, that’s something we’re going to do. Do some more grappling, stuff like that, some more MMA-type stuff.”
After an adorable interruption by Crosby’s daughter, Ella, he continued discussing his offseason workout regimen.
“As far as work, how to work, not only the hardest but the smartest with our approach,” he said. “We’re breaking it down to exactly what every day is going to look like to be the most efficient and to do it for the longest amount of time. Obviously, it’s a long season, long offseason, OTAs, all those things, so how can we sustain it even more and longer?
I expect to be playing in the playoffs. We’ve broken down a lot of things, and just as a player on a personal level, getting to my full health and getting to the roots, dominating the details, that’s something I focus on all the time, but things are going to look a little bit different.”
Crosby was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl this season despite suffering a season-ending injury and playing in just 12 games.
He hopes to play another full season and help the Raiders break their postseason dry spell.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE