Raiders' Maxx Crosby's Goal to 'Be the Best in the World'
The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best defensive end in the National Football League in Maxx Crosby.
Well-known for his work ethic and high motor skills, Crosby has grown into the Raiders' defensive leader and the player who receives the most attention from opposing offenses. As he enters his sixth year in the NFL, Crosby has spent more time taking care of his body this offseason.
The veteran defensive lineman said his offseason has been interesting as he has focused on recovering from a taxing season.
"Yeah, it's been a hell of an offseason,” Crosby said on Tuesday. “It started right away; we played Denver in Week 18, and I think a week later, I got surgery on my knee. And then, two weeks after that, I had to get surgery on my thumb. So, it's been a hell of a ride back, but at the end of the day, there's a bunch of different paths to get to where you want to go."
Crosby has proven to be not only one of the most talented players but also one of the most durable players in the league. It is rare for Crosby to miss time, whether in practice or games. He has not missed a game since his rookie season in 2019.
Crosby started in 77 of the 83 games he's played in. Up until last season, he rarely missed practices. However, Crosby missed multiple practices last season to help keep his body ready for game day. He has taken the offseason to prepare his mind and body for another season.
“And for me, it's what I've learned just in these past two years; I feel like, the past year, I was dealing with a knee issue, and I literally never missed practice in my whole career leading up to this past season," Crosby said. "I was damn near and limited every single day the whole season, in practice and things like that, and I had to learn to make an adjustment because I can't just go out there and run my knee into the ground. I had to be ready for Sunday.”
Crosby said last season allowed him to lean on those around him to help him overcome a problematic season, mentally and physically. The veteran defensive end said this offseason has allowed him to step away from football to learn from those around him. Crosby keeps a tight circle of people around him who help him mentally and physically.
“So, it made me take a step back so I could take three steps forward, and I feel like that's what this offseason was all about,” Crosby said. “Having the confidence and the guys that are working with me, from [Raiders Strength and Conditioning Coach] Rick Slate to Alex Guerrero, to my circle from my agent to Tim Grover, all those types of guys.
“Having them in my corner has been incredible because they've been in every type of situation, they've seen it all, and for me, like my one goal is to be the best in the world pound for pound, and I talk about it, I'm about it, I live it every single day. Whatever street I got to travel to get to where I want to go, I'm going to do that. So, I'm exhausting every single resource I possibly have to have the best season of my career."
