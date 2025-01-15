Raiders' Maxx Crosby Sounds Off on Injury Rehab
Las Vegas Raiders fans have seen the team suffer through a few losing seasons in the last few years.
One thing they are not used to seeing, however, is defensive end Maxx Crosby not on the field. The four-time Pro Bowler missed games for the first time in his career, unfortunately capped off by season-ending ankle surgery.
Crosby is a tough player. He has played through as many injuries as he possibly could, but this one required him to stay off the field and get healthy.
Fans hope to see a version of Crosby that is 100 percent in 2025, as the team will look much different than last season with a new regime coming in. Crosby will lead the way no matter who the head coach and general manager are.
Thankfully for Raider Nation, Crosby gave a positive update on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I’m feeling phenomenal,” Crosby said. “I’m in the weight room again, rehabbing, bro; I’m in my bag. I feel incredible. Workouts have been great. I’m feeling focused, lasered in on being the best version of me. So, it’s been great.”
Crosby made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl despite a season where he missed time. He totaled 45 tackles, 17 for loss, 20 quarterback hits, five passes defended, and seven and a half sacks. He has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
This offseason will look far different than any other offseason Crosby has had as a member of the Silver and Black. He will play for his fifth coach during his time as a Raider (Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, and Antonio Pierce previously), and he is hoping the next coach will be the one that sticks around.
No matter the next regime, everyone in the locker room will look to Crosby as a leader. He has been through tough times in Las Vegas and knows how to help guide his young team to wins.
A healthy Crosby is a game-wrecker on one side of the defensive line. Will the team surround him with more talent this offseason so he can truly be unlocked?
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
