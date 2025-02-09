Raiders' Maxx Crosby Sounds Off on MVP Josh Allen
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has connected with fans through his podcast, The Rush.
Crosby has hosted the pod for almost two years with his former Eastern Michigan teammates, Brogan Roback and Darien Terrell. The trio discusses NFL news, Crosby’s career, UFC fights, and more.
The show has taken shape over the years with more organized segments. One segment is called ‘Dawg of the Day,’ where Crosby and his co-hosts shout out the top performer from that specific week.
As the NFL season wraps up, Crosby awarded a player with the ‘Dawg of the Year,’ someone Crosby felt performed at a high level all season.
That player was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen, who won MVP earlier this week, fell short of reaching the Super Bowl with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
On Allen earning his ‘Dawg of the Year’ nomination, Crosby said:
“I think what he did with what he was dealt was incredible. I believe he is the MVP this year. That dude is going to win a Super Bowl one day. I don’t know when that’s going to be, but he had an incredible year. His No. 1 receiver was [Khalil] Shakir. It went from Stefon Diggs to a guy who hadn’t been proven yet. Obviously, Shakir had a hell of a year. [Amari] Cooper comes in, but Cooper hadn’t been in the offense, so he’s just learning along the way. With what he had, and to do what he did, won that many games, I don’t think anybody saw that coming.”
Crosby also shouted out Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers, Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters, and head coach Dan Quinn.
The episode of The Rush came out on Tuesday, and Allen won MVP on Thursday.
Allen completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Roback chose Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as his ‘Dawg of the Year,’ while Terrell chose the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line.
There were incredible performances across the NFL this season, and Crosby showed his respect for his contemporaries.
You can watch the full episode of the podcast here.
