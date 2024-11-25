Raiders' Maxx Crosby Sounds Off on Tom Brady Draft Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely have a top five draft pick in next year's draft. That pick could be for their franchise quarterback. With a top five pick, the Raiders will have options in selecting a quarterback. The process in selecting their guy will be the most important for the Raiders.
Arguably the biggest news this season for the Raiders was legendary quarterback Tom Brady becoming a minority owner. Raiders owner Mark Davis has made it clear that Brady will have a say in selecting the Raiders next quarterback. Brady has ties with University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Maxx Crosby is the face of the Raiders. Crosby is on board with Brady and believes that Brady will help the Raiders.
"Him [Tom Brady] being a part of this as the greatest quarterback to ever play," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I look at it as a positive. And he is going to be an asset, and I think his expertise in the quarterback area is going to help a lot. We will see what happens. So, if anybody knows things about quarterbacks and what intangibles to look for, I feel like Tom Brady is the right guy."
Getting support from your star player and locker room leader bolds well for the Raiders. Brady and Crosby both have the goal of winning a Super Bowl with the Raiders.
Brady is going to be the guy that Davis leans on the most when it is time to make a selection.
Brady will have plenty of options for a draft choice. Sanders is tied to the Raiders the most. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has been rising up draft boards. Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are both favorites to go at the top of the first round, too.
The Raiders have a difficult schedule to finish the season. They still have to play divisional rivals, the Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers. The Raiders also have to face the Buccaneers, Falcons, and the Saints who are all in the hunt to win the NFC South.
Every game from here on out could determine if the Raiders' get the first overall pick or elsewhere at within the top five.
