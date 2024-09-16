Raiders May Have Figured Out the Blueprint for a Successful Season in Comeback Win
The Las Vegas Raiders battled adversity and back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road.
The win over the Ravens marked the first time in many games that the Raiders played well on both sides of the ball, as the Raiders' defense kept quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in check long enough for their teammates on offense to figure things out.
Las Vegas had a productive second half of the game, stealing a much-needed victory on the road.
Still, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said there is plenty of work left for the Raiders over the next few weeks as they build on their win over the Ravens.
“Congratulations to our offense and our team, but we still have work to do,” Pierce said after the game. " ... There is a lot of meat on the bone. I’ll be honest, we have got to run the ball better but I will say this: We came out in the second half, especially late in the third quarter, protecting the quarterback.
“The quarterback did a heck of a job playing pitch and catch with one of the best receivers in the game and the young rookie really stood out today, Brock Bowers. I thought it was just a good job of our guys being resilient, having a hard hat mentality, keeping their composure, and being a more disciplined team.”
The win is undoubtedly essential. However, even more important than the victory is that the Raiders showed how good they can be when the offense and defense are both playing well. The comeback win over the Ravens could be the blueprint the Raiders need to be successful season.
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane said the victory meant a lot to the team.
“It means everything,” Spillane said on the team’s upset win. “It means 1-1, it means we have some momentum heading into Week 3. We are excited to get back to Las Vegas, get healthy and get prepared for the [Carolina] Panthers.
“Momentum is something that is so finicky. I call it complementary football. We get a turnover, and our offense goes down, and gets 7 points. That is how we have got to win games here. So, we are just going to keep playing with each other. Keep trusting each other and see where it goes.”
