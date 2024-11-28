Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady Will Do More Than Just Select a QB
The Las Vegas Raiders have six games remaining. With the Raiders season being all but over, the organization can start looking and thinking about changes it wants to make. The Raiders will start the scouting process as well. The Raiders are projected to have a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Raiders owner Mark Davis will lean on minority owner Tom Brady when selecting the Raiders next quarterback. Davis could also go to Brady for potential players and coaching changes in the offseason.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed potential changes Tom Brady could make on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"He [Tom Brady] is going to have a loud voice and as much as Mark Davis lets him, he could be the most dominant voice," said Carpenter. "I suspect that Mark Davis is going to have the most dominant voice. It is because Mark Davis let him ... So, I think the organization is doing that. Then there is the accumulation of looking at what changes are coming. Do you like the scheme? Do you not like the scheme? Do you feel like you need to adjust the scheme? One thing that Tom Brady did exceptionally well. I know this from coaches, management, and players that played with him."
"One of the things he did well is you would watch New England one week run the ball 50 times. The next week throw it 50 times. They adapted to the other team's weakness. That is a very big deal. So I do not know that he is going to want a Raider scheme that is one-dimensional. I think he is going to want one that has some multiplicity. I think he is going to want one that is going to be shape-shifting a little bit ... If they use a system like he was using as a quarterback, it is going to be a system, yeah, we want to do a pro set, but we want to be functional enough that if we are going up against a great rushing defense, we are going to throw the ball. We do not care how many times we throw it, it is about winning. Then, they will be looking at every single position."
