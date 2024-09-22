Raiders' Minshew Can Keep Success Rolling vs. Panthers
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders sought a steady veteran presence for their quarterback room.
They found that in the form of Gardner Minshew II, who had just done an excellent job keeping the Indianapolis Colts in their divisional race.
The Raiders felt Minshew would be a great addition that could either push Aidan O’Connell for the starting job or at least provide a veteran voice for their young quarterback.
Instead, Minshew won the starting job and has powered the Silver and Black to a formidable start to the season.
Minshew has completed 77.5 percent of his passes (leads the NFL) and has thrown for 533 yards (tied for third in the NFL) and two touchdowns. The Raiders offense has not yet gotten going, but Minshew is keeping them steady thus far.
Now, the Raiders welcome the Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium. The Panthers have started this season quite poorly.
Carolina is 0-2 and have only scored 6.5 points per game through two games. Things are trending downward for this team, so Minshew and the Raiders have a great chance to keep their success rolling against them.
Minshew has faced the Panthers twice in his career. He is 1-1 against them, completing 61 percent of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
These are impressive numbers, and Minshew should add to them against a Panthers team that has struggled to stop anybody.
Minshew has targeted two pass-catchers heavily through two games: wide receiver Davante Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Adams is still one of the best receivers in the league, while Bowers’ rookie season is off to a historic start.
This game is a chance for Minshew to get other receivers involved. Jakobi Meyers has been okay to start this season, but this game could be a chance for him to break out. Minshew could also begin to look Michael Mayer’s way more.
The Panthers’ defensive numbers do not reflect how poor they have been on that side of the ball. They gave up big play after big play against the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers, and Minshew and the Raiders could be next.
Minshew has exceeded expectations for Coach Antonio Pierce and his squad this season. They will look to start a winning streak against a stumbling Panthers team.
