Raiders Missed Opportunity To Trade for Joe Milton III
The Las Vegas Raiders are still in search of their franchise quarterback, despite trading for and extending Geno Smith's contract. While he does give them a better chance to compete in a loaded AFC West division, it's not as if he gives them much to look forward to in their future.
The Raiders extending Smith likely rules out any possibility of them drafting a quarterback in the first round, which gives more credibility to the staggering prediction that they'll select Ashton Jeanty in the upcoming NFL draft.
If they still want to pursue a quarterback in the later rounds of the NFL draft, there are various prospects available to them. However, the Raiders had an opportunity to trade for a quarterback who's nearly a rookie and would've provided nearly the same amount of potential as anyone they could've drafted in later rounds.
The New England Patriots traded rookie sensation Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick, a cheap asking price considering his potential to be a starting-caliber quarterback one day.
Milton III hasn't had much experience in the NFL, only one game, but that single game he played showcased his athleticism and cannon of an arm. In that one game he played in, he threw for 241 yards and one touchdown, with a completion percentage of 75%.
To give this game some context, it was played against a Buffalo Bills defense that wasn't playing their starters, but it was still enough to warrant interest with some other teams. I just don't understand why the Raiders couldn't give up a fifth-round pick if that's what they were asking for him.
Smith will be the starter for the next two years, his contract extension confirmed that, but it's not like Milton III is going into a situation where he's guaranteed the starting position. It just seems like Milton III is the perfect quarterback for them to target, with high potential with no rush to see the field soon.
It makes sense for the Raiders to be hesitant about trading for two quarterbacks in the same off-season, but if that's all the Patriots were looking for in exchange for him, I don't see why Milton III shouldn't be on the Raiders roster right now.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.