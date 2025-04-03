BREAKING: Raiders, Geno Smith Reach Contract Agreement
The Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Geno Smith have made it official with his contract, as reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Per Rapoport, Smith will be under contract for three years. Per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, "The Raiders and QB Geno Smith have agreed to a 2-year, 85.5M with 66.5M Guaranteed contract extension, multiple sources tell [Fox Sports] . After landing his new QB via trade, Pete Carroll and Vegas secure Smith for the foreseeable future with a big payday."
Raiders fans can now be at ease about the contract situation.
The Raiders made a bold trade for Smith before free agency, trading a third-round pick for the quarterback and securing a veteran, proven signal-caller with plenty of ability.
It was essential to for Carroll to go into the 2025 season with a full reload -- and that meant fixing a position lacking stability and talent for the past two seasons.
Aidan O'Connell was serviceable at times, but he isn't the starting quality quarterback needed to win in the NFL consistently, which is what minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek were looking into heavily this offseason.
Now, the Raiders can avoid taking a risk on a first-round quarterback and build a foundation through the draft, a sentiment started by former general manager Tom Telesco in 2024.
The Smith trade might be the biggest move of the offseason, as CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote of the domino effect it triggered.
""Several moves of the 2025 offseason have already had clear ripple effects, however. Quarterback deals come first to mind," wrote Benjamin. "Take the Las Vegas Raiders, for example. Their quick strike for a proven veteran ended up changing the market of arguably the top free agent on the market, and forcing at least a few other teams to take detours in search of their own quarterback help. For every action, they say, there is an equal reaction, and that often plays itself out during the frantic roster-shuffling of this time of year.
" ... Smith's trade out of Seattle was the clearest indication in years that the Seahawks are playing the long game at quarterback. Going from Russell Wilson to a surprisingly rejuvenated Smith was a nice story, but now Seattle is pivoting to a quarterback in Sam Darnold who is seven years younger. (Don't forget Smith's deal also netted the Seahawks a third-round pick, which could be used for another dart throw at the position.) Smith's move to Las Vegas, meanwhile, means the Raiders won't be nearly as rushed to insert a young quarterback, provided they acquire one sooner rather than later, under new coach Pete Carroll."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.