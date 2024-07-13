Raiders Must Make the Most of Their Time with WR Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a pivotal season for many within the organization.
Some of the Raiders that are facing critical seasons are well known. Coach Antonio Pierce is entering his first season as a head coach in the National Football League. He undoubtedly wants to prove he has what it takes to be a head coach in the NFL. The importance of the upcoming season for Coach Pierce cannot be understated.
The same could be said for second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who, after finishing the second half of last season with a 5-4 record, also enters a critical year in his career. While it is only the second year in what will likely be a long career for the talented quarterback, he’s been given a chance to start for one of the most respected franchises in the league. Regardless of what he does in the future or what he did last season, how he performs this upcoming season will directly impact what kind of career he has in the league. O’Connell, like Pierce, has a lot to prove.
While Pierce and O’Connell are entering critical seasons in their respective careers, they are far from the only ones. Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is looking to bounce back from a subpar tenure with the Chicago Bears. While the Bears’ problems on offense were not all his fault, he still enters a pivotal season in his career. The list of Raiders who are entering critical seasons can go on and on.
Although he has little left to prove personally, wide receiver Davante Adams undoubtedly wants to add the ultimate team accolade to what is expected to be a Hall of Fame-worthy career: a Super Bowl. At the very least, Adams wants to win more than he has since joining the Raiders. Yet, the Raiders have had instability at the most crucial position on the field and the most critical position for a wide receiver.
In his two seasons with the Raiders, Adams has now played with three quarterbacks: Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Aidan O'Connell. It's been a less-than-ideal situation for any wide receiver.
As the upcoming season inches near and Adams enters his eleventh season in the league, both Adams and the Raiders know Father Time is undefeated. After trading significant resources for Adams and paying him the money he deserved, the Raiders must find a way to get the most out of their remaining time with one of the best receivers ever to play the game. A few wins can go a long way.
