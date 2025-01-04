Raiders Must Tread Carefully With Breakout Pass Rusher in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders haven't had a whole lot to get excited about during the 2024 NFL season. As a matter of fact, they have endured more disappointment than anything else.
Their quarterback situation is in flux. Their rushing attack has suffered. Their receivers are incredibly limited outside of Jakobi Meyers.
Defensively, Maxx Crosby is the only elite talent the team has.
However, the Raiders do have one bright spot that has emerged on the defensive side of the ball this season: edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.
Las Vegas decided to take a flier on the former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick back in early October, signing him to the practice squad.
Since then, Chaisson has established himself as one of the most important pieces on the Raiders' defense.
In 14 games, the 25-year-old has registered 31 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Four of his five sacks have come over the last five games, and last week, his 90.5 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus led all defenders.
On the season as a whole, Chaisson has registered an overall grade Pro Football Focus grade of 67 and a pass-rushing grade of 76.6, the latter of which ranks 21st out of 205 qualified edge rushers.
Here is the catch: Chaisson is on a one-year deal with the Raiders, so he is slated to hit free agency in March.
Given how strong of a second half the LSU product has had, he is bound to draw plenty of interest on the open market, even if he was initially deemed a bust in Jacksonville.
Las Vegas is desperately in need of pass rushers and has plenty of cap space heading into the offseason, so it would absolutely be wise for the team to bring Chaisson back.
Of course, the Raiders do need to be careful with contracts. They can't overspend on Chaisson based on a few good games. But re-signing him on an incentive-laden deal would be a very smart route for Las Vegas to pursue.
Remember: the Raiders may also lose Malcolm Koonce in free agency, making Chaisson's return that much more vital in 2025.
However, if Chaisson is seeking a lucrative multi-year deal, Las Vegas may be better off seeking other options in the free-agent pool or the NFL Draft.
The Raiders simply cannot afford to dole out harmful contracts this offseason.
