Raiders Named Potential Trade Destination for Former Pro-Bowl QB, First-Round Pick
Many believe the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback of the future is not currently on the roster and that they will have to wait until next offseason to find it.
In the event Gardner Minshew II doesn't pan out for the Raiders, they don't necessarily have to wait until after the season to find their solution.
Bleacher Report's Khristopher Knox recently put out a potential quarterback trade for the Raiders this season, one that would give them a promising young signal-caller -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones.
"The Las Vegas Raiders could consider adding Jones if the Gardner Minshew II experiment doesn't work and the team doesn't love the long-term prospects of Aidan O'Connell," Knox wrote in a recent article.
Jones showed tremendous upside when he first came into the league, earning Pro-Bowl recognition as a rookie. He fell off a bit last season, however, losing his starting job in what was just his third season. The Patriots traded him to the Jaguars this offseason, ending his short stint in New England.
Jones had a strong preseason outing for Jacksonville, showing he still has much to offer in this league.
We've seen in-season quarterback trades happen in recent memory -- Baker Mayfield being traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Los Angeles Rams and Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings.
These moves didn't ultimately help those teams, and if the Raiders find themselves having to move on from Minshew during the season, adding Jones likely wouldn't -- immediately -- help the Silver and Black, either.
Then again, we saw the Raiders turn things around with a mid-season quarterback change last season when Aidan O'Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo. But after a long offseason of having to determine their QB1, moving on from Minshew would surely be deflating for the Raiders, who are looking for consistency at the position.
In terms of the quarterback Las Vegas needs, though, Jones checks the boxes. He's young, making him an intriguing add for the long run. He's experienced, which is what many felt was the biggest thing holding O'Connell back as a starter.
Of course, Jones and Minshew still have yet to play their first game with their new teams, so this is all just premature, yet fun, early-season talk.
