Raiders' Nameless Offense Could be Just What the Doctor Ordered
The lack of a superstar on offense forced the Las Vegas Raiders to get creative and mix up their offensive playcalling. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders targeted seven different receivers through the air and had eight different player run the ball.
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said spreading the ball around to as many different players as possible, to keep players fresh and the defense guessing.
"I mean, anytime you can make them defend everybody that's going to help you,” Getsy said. “We talk about all the time, finding guys that can do a bunch of different things, and the more of those guys you have, the more the defense has to be accountable for it.
“So, I guess the short answer is yes, anytime you can include everybody in this thing, it's really important to make the defense to defend every blade of grass. That's what we're trying to do, whether it's with one guy doing a bunch of different things, or a bunch of guys doing things that they do really well."
Getsy believes the offense is starting to put the pieces together and that the unit has gradually grown over the first four weeks of the season. After struggling the first three games of the season and early against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders’ offense seemed to have found a groove before running back Zamir White’s fumble that was return for a touchdown.
"I think the timing, the rhythm and the decision-making of both the route runner and the quarterback have been on point, and I think it's building that relationship we talked about last week in here," Getsy said. “The relationship of a right guard to a right tackle and how important that chemistry is, it's no different in the pass game, as far as being where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there, and the quarterback putting it where you can go get it too.
“So, that stuff's just going to continue to get better. I love the aggressiveness of everybody in the attack. I think everyone's buying in and believing. We go on the practice field, and we execute it, and we just keep continuing to do that, and then we'll reap the reward there on Sundays.”
The Raiders were playing a banged up Browns team last Sunday and playing their second consecutive home game. This week, they hit the road and plan to take the fight to the Broncos in what will undoubtedly be a challenging matchup. However, a second consecutive productive game for the offense without wide receiver Davante Adams and it could be argued the Raiders offense runs smoother without him.
