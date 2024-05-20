Raiders' O-Line Depth Might Just be Their Greatest Strength on Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders completely shifted the narrative that had surrounded their offensive line heading into the 2024 offseason.
After losing two starters up front, the offensive line quickly became one of Las Vegas' most important units to address in the offseason. Under first-year Raiders general manager Tom Telesco, the club did just that -- and more.
Not only did the Raiders add two strong assets through the 2024 NFL Draft in Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, but they also brought in two key veterans in Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair. Both lineman have several years of starting experience under their belt. They are each former Pro Bowlers as well.
Both Peat and Whitehair are capable of starting for the Silver and Black next season, but between Las Vegas' returners and this new wave of offseason additions, there is going to be a lot of competition before anything is decided.
It's safe to assume Raiders captain Kolton Miller, center Andre James and Powers-Johnson are locks, but the rest are pretty much up in the air. Raiders guard Dylan Parham has started every game for the Silver and Black since the club selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and fellow 2022 draftee Thayer Munford Jr. also saw some valuable starts last season. It seems the battle for the two remaining starting jobs will come down to old school vs. new school.
Regardless of how the depth chart looks up front come Week 1, the Raiders got what they wanted on their offensive line: depth. The unit suffered several injuries last season, which resulted in players having to step up and play positions they weren't as accustomed to playing.
Now, that shouldn't be a huge concern, as this offensive line room is filled with versatility and starting experience.
It's going to be very interesting to see how these position battles unfold throughout the summer. Any one of the aforementioned players can take on a prominent role. Not only that, but the addition of veteran experience will be great for up-and-comers like Parham and Munford, who still only have two years of professional experience under their belts.
