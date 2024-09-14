Raiders' O-Line Will Set the Tone in Ravens Game
Much of the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive woes against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 started up front. Then again, everything starts up front, including success.
A thriving offensive line, more often than not, means a thriving offense. The Raiders didn't have that last weekend.
Because of this, the offense wasn't able to get the run game going, which forced the Raiders to rely heavily on the pass.
That cannot be the case on Sunday, as Las Vegas will go up against a dominant Baltimore Ravens run defense that held the Kansas City Chiefs to less than 80 yards on the ground last week.
Fans can rest assured, though, that this Raiders offensive line is mad and ready to come out aggressive in Week 2.
"Again, it always starts with those guys up front," Pierce said. "When we're a good offense, running the ball, throwing the ball, it starts with the o-line protection and everything of that nature. Their mentality sets the tone, their energy, their presence sets the tone. I think that's really critical. And they understood, they saw it. I mean, it was glaring what the issues were last week. And you sit there and you watch it, and you walk out that game with a loss, and you're like, 'Why? How did that happen? What were the reasons?' And, obviously, we discussed that. What you like is when you have linemen that do have a little chip on their shoulder, right? Have a little bit more fire in their belly. So, not going to talk about it, though, we got to go do it on Sunday."
It's not just the line that will be fired up to rebound from Week 1, it's the team as a whole. Pierce was very high on how to team came out in Wednesday's practice.
"Yeah, I mean, bounce back ,24-hour rule legit," Pierce said. "Came in here on Wednesday, and to be honest, I know it’s coaches talk, by far best Wednesday since I've taken over and this year. Way better than it was the week before. It was physical, guys got after it. We had to come indoors because of the smoke, but it was a lot of energy, the effort, the finish, the physicality, everything we want in a padded practice."
