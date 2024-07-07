Raiders OC Luke Getsy Has Proven He Is Willing to Stick with the Run
The Las Vegas Raiders offense consistently struggled to do much of anything well last season. The unit struggled to run and pass the ball, regularly putting their defense in unfavorable positions. Coach Antonio Pierce’s most significant concerns entering the offseason were arguably centered around the Silver and Black’s offense.
As the Raiders turn the page on a disappointing season, there is reason for optimism. Coach Pierce and the Raiders selected an offensive coordinator who has shown the ability to devise creative game plans that emphasize versatile playcalling and put players in the best position to win.
Warren Sharp of the Ringer noted that Luke Getsy and the Chicago Bears called the second-most run plays in the league while trailing in the second half last season. This could help the Raiders’ offense this season, especially in close games, as it allows Getsy to avoid becoming predictable, as the Raiders’ offense did all too often last season. It also bodes well for the Raiders group of running backs, especially back Zamir White, who gets better as the game goes on and he continues to rack up carries.
Getsy is committed to doing whatever it takes to get the offense going. He notes how things change from week to week. “Whatever it takes to win,” Getsy said. “Whether that’s some weeks you have to run it more and some weeks you have to throw it more,” Getsy said earlier this offseason.
The Raiders’ new offensive coordinator knows it is up to him to play to the players’ strengths, which, according to multiple Raiders players, was not always the case early on last season.
“I think it’s all about playing into the players that you have and trying to get them to do the things that they do really well,” Getsy said. “So whatever that looks like, we’ll find out here this fall, but we’ll take this offseason to go ahead and figure out exactly what that is.”
With a new offensive coordinator in Getsy who understands the importance of preparing the players for success, the Raiders’ offense can vastly improve this season. The Raiders’ success this season will largely depend on how well the offense does.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.