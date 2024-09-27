Raiders OC Luke Getsy on the Next Steps for QB Gardner Minshew II
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled mightily on offense through the season’s first three games. Last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, the unit’s flaws were again on full display, as it only scored seven points through the first three quarters.
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy points to the lack of a run game as one of the unit’s most significant issues.
"Yeah, like I said, I think in the first half -- it's one of those ones where the game went the way it went, so it felt worth worse than it was,” Getsy said. “You watch the film, and you felt a little bit better about the way the first half came. We've got to continue to get better in the run game. We know that,” Getsy said.
“These 2-, 3-yard runs, they need to turn into seven, eight-yard runs. And we know that we're capable of it. We know that it's right there. And I think as far as evaluating the second half, when you're in that catch-up mode, it turns the game a little bit differently. So, now you're kind of not in the normal football anymore. So, we've had too much practice at that.”
Getsy noted that the offense’s struggles running the ball have also impacted its passing ability. While the Raiders are near the top of the league in average pass yards per game, the offensive line has allowed more sacks than nearly any team in the NFL.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been tasked with leading the offense out of its current struggles.
“We're ready to get this thing out in front of it and control the clock, whether that's run, whether that's completions, and then Gardner [Minshew] is a big part of that," Getsy said. "We put a lot on his plate. He can handle all that.
“Whether it's the run checks, run to pass, pass to run, all that stuff that he does, he does a really good job with all of it. And then the consistency has been there; he's completing the football the way we're asking him to. We've just got to nip those little turnovers in the bud. If he gets rid of those one or two plays a game, I think he's playing pretty strong football."
