Raiders OC Luke Getsy's Offense Could Get the Most Out of TE Michael Mayer
When the Las Vegas Raiders decided to draft tight end Michael Mayer last season, they expected him to help one of the highest-paid offenses become even more explosive. However, the exact opposite happened.
The Raiders’ offense struggled from subpar play from their quarterbacks. Maybe, more importantly, it struggled because of an outdated offensive system for most of the season.
This offseason, the Raiders brought in a new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to implement an offense better suited for the talented players on the Raiders' roster. Getsy’s offense gets everyone involved, which didn’t always happen last season, especially for Mayer.
"It's easier than last year,” Mayer told reporters on Tuesday. “It's been great. It's been great. [Luke] Getsy has been great; my tight ends coach [Luke] Steckel has been great. [Antonio] AP [Pierce] has been great with the offense, and slowly but surely we're getting there."
Mayer said the offensive system he’s learning this offseason is more straightforward than the one he had to learn as a rookie.
"I'd say it's a little bit more simple,” Mayer said. “A little bit more simple, a little bit easier to understand. But I mean, there's tons of offenses in the NFL, that's kind of how it is. So, I'm very happy with the way this offense is going so far and what we're going to be able to do on the offensive side."
The second-year tight end said he’s good friends with fellow former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, who played for Getsy in Chicago. From what Kmet has told Mayer, there is much for Mayer to be excited about with Getsy’s arrival. Kmet had the best season of his career under Getsy.
"Yeah, Cole Kmet from Notre Dame for the Chicago Bears, so I'm pretty good buddies with him, so I talked to him, and he said he loves Getsy,” Mayer said. "He loves Getsy, and he loves Steck [Luke Steckel], my tight ends coach. And obviously, he just got a big-time contract, and he's gotten a ton of balls his way. So, from everything I've seen and everything I've heard and learned, Getsy's offense is very good for tight ends. It's very good for offenses and scoring points. So, we're excited about that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.