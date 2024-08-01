Raiders' Offense Beat the Defense in Wednesday Practice for the First Time
For the first time in training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense beat out the defense in Wednesday's practice.
The Las Vegas Raiders had another great physical practice. This time, the offense came out on top. The offense keeps showing improvement, and it is going to be interesting how better this offense will get going up against one of the top defenses every day in practice. Knowing that the offense beat the defense on Wednesday, we will see how the defense comes out and responds in the Raiders' next practice.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about how the offense won the day in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It was the first day, during the offseason that the offense won the day," Carpenter said. "It started out with Gardner Minshew running with the ones. And I think it was easily Gardner Minshew's best day of camp. ... He played by far his best. I still thought Aidan O'Connell was very good, but he was outplayed by Gardner Minshew in my opinion."
" ... The moment they came out on the field, you could hear the chirping, you could hear the talking. They came on that football field looking for a fist fight. They wanted what the defense was serving. The offensive line came out, they smacked, they punched. It was spirited. It was in my opinion, exponentially more physical than yesterday. ... The offensive of line went right after the defense."
" ... His [Gardner Minshew's] ball security was great. He let the game come to him. ... I think Minshew made up ground today. Not a bad day for Aidan. Just a better day for Gardner."
" ... The offense of line came out and looked mad. In fact, at one point, AP jumped on the defense a little bit. I think the defense was a little surprised. The offensive line came out with a chip on their shoulder and brought the fight to the defense. ... It was like the offense said OK enough of this. We are tired. All we hear is about the defense. We are tied about how physical they are. We are tied how tough they are. Let us go. ... They were the better of the two today."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.