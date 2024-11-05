Raiders' Offense Can't Get All the Blame
For the second consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has been one of the worst in the league, leading to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. However, as bad as the offense has played this season, it is expected to struggle, as there are significant holes on that side of the roster.
However, Las Vegas’s defense was not expected to struggle the way it has over the last few weeks. The unit has allowed 27 points or more in five of its previous seven games. The Raiders' defense has been ravaged by injuries and lost more players against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Still, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has been disappointed in their recent performances.
"Listen, that was disappointing, the last couple weeks,” Pierce said. “I think in last five weeks, we've given up 30+ points three out of the last five, that's not to our standard. These guys are fighting their tails off, issues now showing up a little in the red zone.
“We were pretty good in the red zone, good on third down. Those have now been a little bit of a nemesis to us, and I think we've got to fix those things up.
“And again, like I just talked to the coaches and Patrick Graham about just going back to the drawing boards, man, going back to what we do well, detailing the assignments. And that's just not the coaches, that's the players doing their job and what's asked of them to do. And we have to do that to our fullest ability.”
While the Raiders offense has been especially bad this season, they were expected to be the weak link on the team. The defense was expected to play much better than it has. Pierce made it clear the entire team has issues it must fix coming out of the bye week.
“So this is not just on the offense, even though we made changes on offense, this is a team problem. This is a coaching staff that we need to fix first before we go downstairs on the first floor, and we'll address that with one another as players and staff because we're all in this together, man.
“Listen, every call is not right, every player doesn't play right, but we've got to do it together. We've got to stop with the details and excuses and do our job to the best of our ability."
