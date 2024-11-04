BREAKING: Raiders' Pierce Responds to Luke Getsy's Firing
The Las Vegas Raiders made arguably the best decision they could have made for where they are in the season. At 2-7, it was clear that not only could the Raiders’ offense not get going in the right direction, but they had tried everything they could think of to do so.
After their double-digit loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, there was no denying that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was not the answer. While the numerous injuries and lack of continuity undoubtedly contributed to the offense’s failures, the team still had plenty of chances to win multiple games that they lost.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce explained what was missing from the offense over the season’s first nine games and what he hopes to see changed moving forward.
“I just want to see us looking right, sounding right, matching the philosophy and idea of what I preach,” Pierce said. “Which is physicality, the ability to run the ball, taking shots down the field, protecting the football first and foremost [and] disciplined up front.
“I think what we are going to do going forward, we have to deal with what we have. Obviously, we are dealing with injuries. There are a lot of new players are in and out of the lineup.
“We have to do what's best and what gives us the best opportunity to win, whatever that may be. If it's throwing the ball 60 times, fine. If it’s running it 60 times, fine, but we have to find a balance and an identity on offense going forward.”
