Raiders' Offense Will Use 12 Personnel with Tight Ends Brock Bowers,Michael Mayer
I do not know what surprised people more, the fact that tight end Brock Bowers dropped all the way to pick 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft, or the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with their 1st round pick.
It was a surprise that the Raiders took him because they had selected tight end Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft, in the second round. But the Raiders could not pass on angularly the best offensive weapon in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now that the Raiders have two good young tight ends, the Raiders offensive looks to run a lot of 12 personnel. With one running back and two tight ends, the Raiders would look to cause trouble for opposing defenses and keep them guessing.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Carter Landis discussed the Raiders offense in 12 personnel in a recent episode of his Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. You can watch it below:
"The 12 personnel is one running back and two tight ends. It is one of the most difficult offensive alignments to guard against. Especially, if you have versatile tight ends that can block and go out on pass routes and catch equally well. The reason you do not see more teams do it because it is very hard to get two elite tight ends... One is a great blocker, and one is a great pass runner, but it is rare to find them. The 12 personnel for the Raiders open up doors I mean literally running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers, you could spit both tight ends out. You could spill both tight ends out, now you are in a four-receiver empty package, if you move the running back up on the line. You could bring a guy over, now you could go three in one. There are so many things in the 12 personnel that make it the most difficult to defend," said Carpenter Sr.
"It feels almost out of necessity right, I mean you bring in Brock Bowers, and you already have Michael Mayer on the roster. You have those two possibly very Dynamic tight ends. We already know what Michael Mayer could do. We saw that towards the end of last season. And we saw what Brock Bowers did in college... He is one of the most dynamic tight ends prospects we have ever seen. Both of those guys are guys who could do both of those things. They could both block and could both run out and catch passes... You could use him [Bowers] has an inline tight end, you can spilt them out wide, you could even use him on end arounds. The versatility is phenomenal," said Landis.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.