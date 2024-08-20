Raiders' Offensive Line Continues to Improve as Week 1 Approaches
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the upcoming season with numerous changes to critical positions on their coaching staff and roster. This is especially the case on offense, where the Raiders have a new offensive coordinator, an offensive line coach, a new starting running back, and a new starting quarterback.
However, with the starting quarterback now figured out, arguably the most significant question for the Raiders’ offense centered around its offensive line. The Raiders have prided themselves on depth and development along the offensive line this season. General Manager Tom Telesco strategically added offensive linemen via free agency and the NFL Draft this offseason.
The Raiders used the offseason to get the new-look offensive line up to speed with Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense. Getsy and the Raiders offense have been installing a new offensive scheme against one of the best defenses in the National Football League. The team’s preseason games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys gave the unit extra work against an opposing defense for the first time this offseason.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce felt the offensive line performed well in its most recent showing.
"I thought [against the Dallas Cowboys], the protection was pretty, pretty good,” Pierce said. “I mean, the quarterback was clean for most of the part. I think we gave up a sack. I think what you’re seeing with [Thayer] Munford and DJ [Glaze], you see two guys that's really battling and competing. Really appreciate the two veterans that we have there, [Andrus] Peat, [Cody] Whitehair, and Andre James, has been a true anchor and just a veteran presence for us.”
Pierce noted the job his coaching staff has done with the offensive line this offseason, specifically Offensive Line Coach James Cregg and Senior Offensive Assistant Joe Philbin. Both coaches joined Coach Pierce’s staff earlier this offseason.
“Credit to James Cregg and Joe Philbin,” Pierce said. “They have done an outstanding job of just developing those guys. At times, it's not always perfect, especially when you get those younger guys in here, man, but the mentality is there to finish, the strain, we're getting better and better each and every week, and you see some of our younger guys develop."
