Raiders' Offensive Line Looking to Get on the Same Page with RBs
The Las Vegas Raiders plan to enter this season with a different offensive identity than the one they had last season. While the Raiders’ defense played well nearly all last season, the same can not be said about the offensive side of the ball. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco immediately revamped the team’s offense after joining the Silver and Black earlier this offseason. It has led to growth expectations for the Raiders’ offense this season.
Most of the attention this offseason will be on the competition between second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew for the starting position. While the results of the competition will undoubtedly be significant, there may not be a more critical area of focus for the offense than its offensive line. Without a legitimate offensive line, who wins the quarterback competition will not matter in the long run.
Raiders offensive line coach James Cregg likes what he sees so far from the unit.
"Yeah, it's a really good room, really good,” Cregg said. “I was blessed to come from a really good room in San Francisco. It's got a lot of the same qualities within it. Guys love football, guys want to get better, they're asking questions, they take criticism, and they've been an outstanding group.
“They're really grasping the offense too like they're really doing a good job. Obviously, we don't run the ball that much right now because it's OTAs and minicamp. We don't really get allowed to do the contact that we want to do in our run game, but within the drill work and anytime we do it, they've been really, really good as far as understanding the detail of what we asked them to do."
As Cregg installs a new offensive scheme, another area of focus will be the chemistry between the offensive line and the quarterback and the offensive line and the running backs as well. he complimented the Raiders' running backs and said the backs and the offensive line are beginning to learn how to work together.
"Yeah, [the running backs are] very athletic, and they're fit for the system," Cregg said. "And they're starting to really become accustomed to how we want it done, and Cadillac [Williams] has been grinding them and coaching them up this OTAs. I see that group getting a lot better as the weeks go forward."
