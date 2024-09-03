Raiders' Offensive Line Will be Tested in First Four Games of the Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have had numerous roster and coaching staff changes since the end of last season.
As Raiders general manager Tom Telesco recently noted, this year’s team differs entirely from last year’s. While the Raiders return many of their offensive linemen from last season, the unit undoubtedly has a different look and feel heading into this season. That is the case for the starting offensive line and the reserve offensive linemen, nearly entirely revamped this offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft.
While the Raiders’ starting offensive line has many of the same parts as last season, the unit lost offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and guard Greg Van Roten earlier in the offseason, as both players found homes elsewhere around the NFL. Although Eluemunor struggled at times last season, more times than not, he played well, and he was versatile, switching to left tackle for the team when called upon. His versatility kept the Raiders afloat multiple times last season. Van Roten quietly was one of the most productive players along the team’s offensive line last season.
The left guard position will arguably have more questions surrounding it than any other position on the offensive line. Telesco and the Raiders drafted guard Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of the NFL Draft and signed veteran guard Cody Whitehair in free agency to help solidify one of the two guard spots. They will depend on offensive linemen Thayer Munford and rookie DJ Glaze to help solidify the right tackle position.
The Raiders travel to Los Angeles in Week 1. The offensive line will face off against Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders then face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 2. Last season, it took the Raiders’ offensive line weeks to find a rhythm, eventually finding a groove and growing into a dependable unit. They will not have the luxury of gradually developing into a reliable unit this season.
As the Raiders enter the season, they are still installing a new offense and facing two of the better defenses from last season. They must get quality play from the offensive line. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy likes to mix up the playcalling and create explosive plays. However, neither is possible if the offensive line does not play well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE