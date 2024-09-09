Raiders' Offensive Woes Carry Over From Last Season
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders did the opposite of things Coach Antonio Pierce has said all offseason they had to do to win games this season in the NFL.
The Raiders opened up their 2024 season with a 22-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas had three turnovers -- two fumbles and an interpterion. The Raiders have preached how important ball security is to this team. They've also said they cannot beat themselves, which is exactly what happened on Sunday.
It was the same story for the Raiders as last season. The defense played like we expected, giving the Raiders' offense plenty of opportunities to score. And it did not take advantage of that.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. recap the Raiders' Week 1 loss on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"For the second straight year, the story going into the season was exercising the demons of last year," Carpenter said. "Great defense, anemic offense. Last year, there were legitimate reasons that you could make for this offense struggling. They were down multiple offensive coaches. They had to evaluate someone from a quarterback coach to an offensive coordinator for the first time ever. ... All of those were drimane. ... Today, you have a multimillion-dollar quarterback that your franchise wanted. You have the offensive coordinator you wanted. You have weapons all over the field. And your offense was anemic. It could not score; I told you all offseason, this is a ball control system that they want to run. They got to be able to get to 17 points. You do not get to 17 points with multiple penalties that were ridiculous. Turnovers ridiculous. A brawl at the end of the game was dumb. Everything we saw from last year as far as the discipline, the no penalties. that was just thrown out the window today. ... There is no other way to cut this apple. It was an offensive loss."
The Raiders' offense did not take many chances to stretch the field on Sunday. And it could not score when it started with good field position either.
