Raiders OT Kolton Miller Praises Rookies
One of the biggest takeaways from the Las Vegas Raiders' victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday was the run game. Going into Week 4, the Raiders had the worst run game in the National Football League.
Las Vegas made changes on the offensive line ahead of the contest. The Raiders started their 2024 second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson at left guard. Then, due to an injury to Raiders starting right tackle Thayer Munford Jr., the Raiders gave the start to 2024 third-round pick DJ Glaze.
Both men started their first game in the NFL. And they both played well. They helped this run game succeed for the first time this season.
Las Vegas rushed for 152 yards on 29 carries in the victory on Sunday. We've seen Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy get players the ball in different ways than we have seen over the first three weeks. We have seen some jet sweeps, end-arounds and multiple running backs get chances to make plays, and it worked.
The changes on the offensive line were key in the Raiders' ability to run the ball in week four. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said that Powers-Johnson earned the start on Sunday. And the way he played; he should get the start in week five against the Denver Broncos.
These two rookies have a great offensive line playing alongside them with star left tackle, Kolton Miller, right guard Dylan Parham and center Andre James.
"There was a lot of guys down," Miller told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., "a lot of guys that were asked to step up, move positions, and execute. We did that. That is a true character test. Those are the ones you need. There is going to be you know, some guys get banged up. For us as a group to step up was huge. They [JPJ and DJ Glaze] are awesome. They are holding it down. That is part of that confidence piece, that they are building now. They are getting some games in. Even JPJ, asking him to move to the right now, too. He is dynamic. DJ did great. It is good to see them take a step."
