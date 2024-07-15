Raiders OT Kolton Miller Receives League-Wide Recognition
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in the NFL Draft over the last decade. They have had more failed first-round picks than successful ones. However, offensive tackle Kolton Miller is one of the best first-round picks the Raiders have had since 2018. Miller has played well after being drafted with the 15th overall pick from the Raiders in the 2018 draft.
Not only is Miller one of the best offensive tackles because of his play on the field, but he is also one of the best because he rarely misses time. Since being drafted in 2018, the veteran offensive lineman has only missed seven games. Four of those seven games came last season as the Raiders struggled to do much of anything well on offense. For as inconsistent as the Raiders were on offense last season, Miller was undoubtedly one of the most consistent players for the Raiders last season.
The Raiders enter the upcoming season with a new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, and a new Offensive Line Coach, James Cregg. They also enter the season with a new combination of offensive linemen on the right side of the line. However, as many changes as the Raiders have made this offseason, Miller, one of the most consistent players on the roster since being drafted, is considered one of the proven commodities on an unproven offense.
The veteran offensive tackle is considered one of the top offensive tackles in the National Football League. However, it is debatable where he falls on the list.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently ranked the top ten players at each position from teams around the league. Fowler’s rankings were determined by league executives, coaches, and scouts from around the league.
While Miller is considered one of the best tackles in the league, those whom Fowler spoke to do not think Miller is one of the top ten offensive tackles in the NFL, but Miller did make the honorable mention list.
"[Miller] improved quickly over the course of his career. Good in both run and pass. Struggled with anchor early in his career and has improved to a Pro Bowl-level player,” a member of an AFC personnel department said.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.