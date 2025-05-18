Raiders Owe a Thank You to Buccaneers' Licht for Spytek
Since the day it was announced that John Spytek had been hired to be the next GM of the Las Vegas Raiders, I have said that it was the best hire of any new General Manager in the NFL this cycle. I stand by that.
Twenty years ago, he was an energized intern who earned the respect of the Detroit Lions organization. He never looked back.
But he wasn’t a finished product.
It took time for Spytek to add to his skills, tools, and understanding of what it takes to maneuver a franchise worth billions of dollars through the seas known as the modern NFL.
At his initial press conference, Spytek praised his mentor when he acknowledged him and said, “Jason Licht, my boss the last nine years at Tampa, believing in me when I was a young scout…”
Those words spoke straight from Spytek’s heart. Every chance he has had since arriving, he has willingly praised his mentor and former boss, and the team he worked with in Tampa.
I asked the people I knew who were in Tampa with Spytek at some point, about Spytek, and they praised him, “He is great to work with. You go to him and he gets stuff done.”
I used the term “de facto” General Manager to describe Spytek’s role as Assistant General Manager in Tampa. While I meant it to be a compliment to Spytek, it came across as a slight to Licht, and that was regrettable and disappointing on my part for a man who has earned praise. I addressed the comment below:
The entire point was that Licht had so highly trained Spytek that he didn’t have to be babysat with his duties; when Licht gave him a job, he got it done.
The people I know in Tampa rave about how Spytek did his job, but that praise points to Licht as much as it does to Spytek.
In fact, when Spytek was asked about his excitement prior to this year's NFL Draft, he said, “I pride myself on being a team player. I don't think that this is about me at all.”
While talking about the Raiders, he was referring to a philosophy he lives by and certainly saw in Licht.
Every organizational leader who succeeds has to deal with competitors who come and try to poach the assistants and staff they mentored and developed. Losing organizations aren’t fertile soil for the next generation of leaders.
That was no exception in Tampa Bay this year—Spytek to the Raiders and offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Both are significant losses, but Spytek’s will be by far bigger. This is not because Coen isn’t good, but because leadership starts at the top. Outside of the owner, there isn’t a bigger role than GM, and clearly, Licht had put great trust in Spytek.
Finding smart, rugged workhorses like Spytek isn’t an easy task. Credit Licht for seeing and developing it.
But for someone like Licht, who had a perceptive eye to identify Spytek before hiring him, while the loss will hurt, the fact that the Bucs kept Licht is the monster deal.
Tom Brady to the Buccaneers.
I received a phone call from a long-time friend from the University of Michigan football family. Being from Michigan, I have known and considered him a friend for years.
He asked me how the Raiders and Jon Gruden could pass on Tom Brady when he left the New England Patriots. I wasn’t aware of the details at the time, as I am now, and I was floored.
I was new to the Raiders beat, and that seemed unfathomable.
He told me, “It doesn’t matter; it worked out for Tom getting to go to Tampa with his fellow Michigan Man, John Spytek. They are best friends, and that is why Tom was receptive to them and went.”
We discussed Spytek at length, and I shared with him my respect for Spytek and what I saw in Detroit covering the Lions.
Spytek and Brady are indeed friends. when you listen to Spytek, the respect and friendship are legitimate. However, I am not sure the ties are as deep as some believe, or why Brady chose Tampa.
We may never know them all for many reasons for Brady’s choice, and it doesn’t really matter, but one thing is sure: the more I learn about it, GM Licht had a much more significant role than Spytek.
I disagree with my friend from the Michigan football family's claim that the choice was made because they are “best friends.” I would not categorize the friendship as that deep or Brady's decision solely because of Spytek’s presence.
Since I first learned about John Spytek, I have believed in him.
He has never given me a reason to doubt his career trajectory.
But the longer he shows off his leadership, vision, and ability to implement his plan and strategy, the more convinced I am that Raider Nation owes Jason Licht a big thank you.
I believe John Spytek will one day have a tree of executives leading other franchises; he is that kind of leader.
But make no mistake, those individuals will all owe a debt of gratitude to Jason Licht.
Spytek does, and shares his gratitude every chance he can. This is clear, the Raider Nation owes Jason Licht a big thank you.
We'd appreciate you following us on X and IG.
Your opinion matters to us, so go to our Facebook page to voice your opinion on the 2025 Raiders.