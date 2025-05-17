Pete Carroll Expounds on Tom Brady's Role on Raiders
There is perhaps no minority owner in the NFL more influential than Raiders' owner Tom Brady. Unlike other owners, Brady understands the complexities of football at a high level and is able to provide valuable perspectives.
While it's been known that Brady has a say in how the Raiders do things, Pete Carroll colored in what Brady's role is during a recent interview.
“We’re phone buddies. He hasn’t been out here but one time since we’ve been here, but we’ve talked a ton of times, and talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is because he’s the all-time competitor,” Carroll said.
“It’s not just how he played, it’s how he lived, and how he sees the world, and how he attacks every opportunity he has. We’re so eye to eye on that it’s been a blast. It’s really been fun. The challenge of it is to bring that mentality and connect it to our entire franchise.”
Outside of the Raiders, Brady has various business and family responsibilities that he tends to, but in the same breath, Brady was instrumental in installing Carroll and general manager John Spytek to conduct a rebuild that Brady has clearly helped steer.
“When Tom came on board here it changed my outlook to come here,” Carroll said. “I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong. John Spytek and him go back a ton of years and Johnny holds him in the highest regard. So we’re trying to infuse Tom’s mentality, we’re trying to bring it into the organization, because it’s so good and so unique and so one of a kind, I think it helps us to be a one-of-a-kind franchise.”
This type of brain trust is crucial to building a long-term, sustainable product that many hope will produce the championship-level results that have been missing from the franchise for nearly a quarter-century.
With Carroll's style from Seattle, Spytek's time with Tampa Bay, one of the best drafting teams in the NFL, and Brady's Patriot Way foundation paired with independent thinking should create a recipe that restores excellence to the Silver and Black.
