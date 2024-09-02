Raiders Owner Mark Davis Criticized in NFL Agents Poll
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis knows how to run a club from a business side of things, but his resume as a decision-maker for the club itself has been questionable during his reign.
Davis has gone through eight head coaches (interims included) since taking over as owner in 2011, including five in the last four seasons. The Raiders have only made the playoffs twice during his time at the helm and did not advance past the Wild Card round either time.
What really magnifies the lack of success is the standard that his father, the great Al Davis, set as owner, and fair or not, that is a burden Mark Davis has to carry year in and year out.
The Athletic recently surveyed 31 NFL agents, asking them about organizations, quarterbacks, front offices and more.
Of the 31 participants, none voted for the Raiders as the NFL's "best-run franchise." Of those agents, though, seven voted the Raiders as the "most unstable franchise." They received the second-most votes for the category, trailing only the Carolina Panthers.
One representative had the following to say about Mark Davis:
"The owner (Mark Davis) frequently makes significant changes. He put Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in charge and fired them after less than two seasons. Now, the Raiders have an inexperienced coach in Antonio Pierce and a retread GM hire in Tom Telesco. Organizations start at the top, and Davis doesn’t provide stability.”
It's not a surprise the Raiders took some heat in this poll, but the aforementioned quote has some flaws.
Mark Davis could not have foreseen the nightmare that McDaniels would end up causing. Sure, he had that very poor two-year stint running the Denver Broncos, but that was over a decade before, and he went on to continue his impressive track record as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. At the time, the hire was the right move.
If anything, Mark Davis should be applauded for the way he handled the McDaniels situation. Instead of letting McDaniels finish the 2023 season, he ended the short-lived regime midway through the year, a risky move that you could say panned out.
Mark Davis should get more credit for the current position he has put his club in. He avoided repeating his mistake of not keeping Rich Bisaccia and hired Pierce as the full-time head coach, a job Pierce had earned from his team's play down the stretch last year. On top of that, he hired an experienced, talent-evaluating genius as his general manager, Telesco, a move that deserves much more respect than a "retread GM hire."
Unfortunately for, Mark Davis, due to his track record, these moves won't get the recognition they should until the results are shown.
