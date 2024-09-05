Raiders Owner Mark Davis Wants Best for his Team, Fans, NFL
Since moving his team to Las Vegas, Mark Davis has tried to do everything in his power to set up the Las Vegas Raiders for success.
The Raiders owner has also given his organization the best. From a wonderful facility in Henderson, Nevada, to the best stadium in the NFL. Davis has invested in his Raiders like no owner has ever done for their franchise.
You could see where Raider Nation says otherwise. Davis, in the past, had made questionable decisions that, in some ways, have sent the Raiders further away from return to their winning ways. Now, the Raiders finally seem to have the right pieces to bring back their winning culture.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed Davis in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The first thing that struck me when I started covering the Raiders -- first of all, the impression of the Raiders has been that they are cheap and broke -- ... So, here comes Mark Davis, the son of a living legend," Carpenter said. " ... He comes up in the shadow of AL [Davis]. Then, he inherits the team. ... If anyone thinks that Mark Davis does not love the Raiders, you are clinically insane in my opinion."
" ... He loves this franchise. There is nothing more that Mark Davis wants than for the Raiders to get a Super Bowl. For him to be able to do what drove his dad every single day. I do not know, I think Mark felt that way since day one. I 100 percent believe that. I do not think it burned in him like it does today... I can personally tell you, as a man, there is nothing that burns in his belly more than winning. The man has eaten tens of millions of dollars when he is convinced the Raiders are not going to win on the present course. There is nobody in the NFL. There is no owner, willing to do that at the amount that he has... If you do not recognize the fact he is a far superior business to his dad. AL Davis does not even belong in the same room as Mark when it comes to being a businessman. He turned this franchise that was perennially broke in a bad money situation into now a complete cash count. There is nothing the Raiders cannot do because of money. You just saw him spend millions to take the team to California for training camp... He has set the Raiders up, long after Mark Davis is dead, the Raiders still will owe him a debt of gratitude for setting this franchise up financially for decades."
