Raiders' Pete Carroll Reveals Keys For Assembling Staff
On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders introduced new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
The new regime has had success in the NFL at a championship level, which Raider Nation hopes they can bring to one of the most storied franchises in the league.
The Raiders have gone three seasons without making the playoffs, which Raiders fans consider unacceptable. Carroll and Spytek should help provide a foundation for success for the Silver and Black.
For Carroll, that starts with assembling the right coaching staff. Carroll can maximize his time in Las Vegas by finding good coordinators and position coaches.
Carroll was asked about building his staff at the press conference.
This was his answer:
“We’re in the midst of getting started,” Carroll said. “John and I, we’re just getting started at it. However, we have been talking to some people, and we’re trying to put this thing together. I’m really looking for people that have been with me, that understand the philosophy to some extent. I want guys that have never been around me before so they have to learn what we’re all about, and we can watch the process of them learning what we're all about and what we expect, and then I'm hoping that we can maintain some of the terrific coaches that are on the staff, too, so we can have the benefit of the insights that they bring and the continuity that they can generate for us. So it's a combination of people that we're looking for, but it's all going to fall back into the same thing. We want ball people. We want guys that love the game. Obviously, if nothing else, we've hammered that home today, John. We want to make sure that we do that. Also, it's important to find people that can help us grow and challenge us, and those also -- I know in my
history, I need people to keep me on track. As you can tell, I get pretty juiced up, and I'm going to get going. I need people to keep me balanced. That's why Glena has been so important over the years, to keep me rolling. So it'll be a combination to get that done. If we do it well, it's out there for us, and we've got a lot of people that are really interested. So we've got to do a great job of that."
No names have been officially linked to the Raiders’ offensive or defensive coordinator positions, but now that Carroll and Spytek are on the job, we could see potential candidates soon.
Carroll’s comments about wanting coaches who have been with him before could spark speculation that he could bring in coaches like Darrell Bevell or Tom Cable on offense and Gus Bradley on defense. Nothing has been rumored on that front, but his comments make that seem like a real possibility.
We should see position coaches start to be hired in Las Vegas soon. It is imperative Carroll nails these hires if the Raiders want to end their postseason drought.
