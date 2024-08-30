Raiders Physically and Mentally Ready for Week 1 in L.A.
The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Right now, most teams have just over a to fix any issues on both sides of the ball and get players with injuries healed up and ready to go.
The unique thing about the Raiders' first game against the Chargers is that it will essentially serve as a home game for the Raiders, with the Silver and Black having spent many years in Los Angeles. Raider Nation runs deep in the Los Angeles area. And some may say it is more of a home game than when they are in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.
Coach Antonio Pierce has made it clear on the type of football he wants this Raiders team to play. It has been on full display all offseason long. But with that comes some injuries because of the mental and physical grind of getting ready for an NFL season. Pierce is being smart and cautious with injuries and the way his team practices throughout the week.
"I think physically we are there," Pierce told the media on Thursday. "These guys had a lot, especially for our vets, they have had quite a few days off."
" ... Now we have gotten into it the last two days. We had pads on yesterday. Pretty good day in pads. We will be smart because we are getting closer. 10 days from game, but I think physically, we are good. I think we will be about as healthy as you could be for a team going into week one. Mentally, I think these guys are still highly motivated, dialed into what we are doing. I think our coordinators have done a really good job throughout OTAs, minicamp, and obviously, training camp. ... Just getting our guys comfortable, building confidence, building trust, within the scheme and the concepts that we are running and allowing guys to make plays. Now that will start dialing up even a little bit more. I think emotionally, man, you got a bunch of guys that are highly motivated. Want to go out there and play and then put some good product on the field."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.