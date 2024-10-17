Raiders' Pierce on Challenges of Facing the Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses. They come off another home loss in Week 6 and now sit at 2-4.
And if they want anything to do with the playoffs, the game this Sunday is a must-win for the Raiders.
Las Vegas will head on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium. This will have a home game feeling for the Raiders after what seemed to be a road game last week at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rams are coming off their bye week and sit at 1-4. Both teams need this game if they want a chance to save their season. They are 4-3 under head coach Sean McVay when coming off a bye.
The challenge for this Raiders team will be trying to stop veteran quarterback Mattew Stafford and this Rams offense, which when healthy, can be quite explosive.
"I think offensively, when you look at the Rams shifts, motions, left, and right they do a good job of inserting their receivers," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Wednesday. "They are active in the block game. And they get dirty. Then, they are very explosive at the wide receiver position. You have to be careful with that. Impressed with their runner, [Kyren] Williams. Hard runner. I had to check his bio because I thought he was about 250, the way he runs. Very physical runner. Defensively, looking at the athletic group, over the last couple of weeks, they have been really good on third down. Attacking the quarterback. You know, pressure. That defensive line is setting the tone for him and their linebackers are smart players as well.
If the Raiders want to stop Stafford on Sunday, they will need to get pressure on the veteran quarterback.
"He [Stafford] can throw the ball from anywhere every angle," Pierce said. "Accurate, sees it, no-look passes. I mean, we go against Patrick Mahomes twice a year, and you got a good warm-up for Patrick in a couple of weeks; it is good to go up against a Matthew Stafford."
