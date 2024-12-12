Raiders' Pierce on Finally Being Back Home on Monday Night Football
The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium. The matchup is a big game for both teams because it will be on Monday Night Football. It will be the Raiders' first time on Monday Football all season. The Raiders return home looking to end their 9-game losing streak.
The Raiders come back home after being on the road for the last two games. They want to put on a show for the home fans and let them see what the team can look like going into the offseason and next year. The Falcons are looking to keep pace for the NFC South title with a win.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce expressed his excitement on playing on Monday Night Football.
"I hope so, for our team, an opportunity on prime time to keep showing improvement and getting better and playing with pride and obviously trying to get a win," Pierce said on Wednesday before practice.
Getting the home crowd involved early will serve well for the Raiders. Their fanbase is loyal and always shows up. It will be no different come Monday Night.
"It feels real good. It feels like we have been on the road this whole season. It has been one of those years. Our fanbase has been good even on the road for us. Traveling really well. It is good when you play at home and it is on Monday Night Football. You know they will show up and be loud. And Raider Nation, that black hole will get rocking and rolling. We have to do a good job of keeping them in the game."
The Raiders will be at home for the first time since Week 12. The Falcons are the third NFC South opponent the Raiders will face this season.
The Raiders are in the midst of a disappointing season. They have a 2-11 record and currently hold the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That has every Raider fan talking about the Raiders should just lose out to guarantee them that pick. The Raiders will be in search of their franchise quarterback once the season ends. The fans can see it as a win-win situation heading into Monday Night.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.