Raiders' Pierce on Team's Questionable Play Calls on Offense
Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, many of the same issues that have plagued the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense appeared again in the team’s blowout loss at home. While the Steelers were undoubtedly the better team on Sunday, entering the fourth quarter, the Raiders had a chance to win.
However, their loss ultimately came down to the offense’s inability to move the ball, score points, or play complimentary football. The Raiders’ defense held on as long as possible while the offense sputtered for the entire game.
Turnovers and penalties doomed the Raiders’ offense, but so did their playcalling. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy is in his first season with the team. While growing pains and a learning curve are expected, the Raiders' struggles on offense also primarily involve poor play calling on Getsy’s part.
Multiple times, the Raiders ran plays that made little to no sense. At different points in the game, the Raiders ran the ball on consecutive plays on first down and 20 and second down and 18, which led to a drive for the Raiders. At another point in the game, with the Raiders deep in their territory, they passed the ball three times in a row.
Both sets of moves were questionable and were a vital example of the deficiencies of Getsy’s playcalling.
"Yeah, I mean, I'm not trying to be conservative at all,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “That's not what we're preaching. But if it is first-and-20, that's bad ball, too, now, right? A negative play happened. We had a holding penalty on that play.
“If you think about it, it was a 20-yard reception by Brock that got called back because of the holding penalty. Do you want to have two consecutive runs? Maybe, maybe not, right? Then, on third down, it's obvious what you've got to do on third-and-18, that's going to be in favor of the defense.
“So, I think just putting ourselves in a position where, first and foremost, we're not in first-and-20. We've got to do a better job on first-and-10, so we don't have so many third downs. You don't want to be in the world of having 12 and 15-plus third downs each and every week."
The Raiders have apparent shortcomings on their team, especially on offense. Still, they have enough to be competitive and win games. However, for that to happen, they will need better playcalling and execution. If they cannot get those two things as soon as possible, it will be a lost season for the Silver and Black.
