Raiders' Powers-Johnson's Return Should Boost Run Game
The Las Vegas Raiders received some good news this week.
The team announced they have activated rookie guard Jackson-Powers Johnson off of the Physically Unable to Perform list. Powers-Johnson had been on the PUP list since July 23.
Powers-Johnson is still dealing with the aftermath of a concussion, so it may be a while before he sees the field. Coach Antonio Pierce said the rookie will likely not start Week 1, and the team plans to bring him along slowly.
When Powers-Johnson is able to return to the lineup, the Raiders will likely feel his impact immediately. At Oregon, Powers-Johnson was one of the best run-blockers in college football.
With a massive frame, light feet, and strong hands, Powers-Johnson should quickly help the Raiders in their quest to run the football at a high volume. Powers-Johnson joins a group of large offensive linemen who do not struggle to get a push against defensive lines in the run game.
The Raiders struggled to run the football in 2023, as Josh Jacobs could not recapture the magic of his 2022 season. The Raiders ranked 30th in the league in rushing yards per game last season, not even breaking the 100-yard mark on average.
A few offseason additions should help alleviate some of those concerns, including Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, who engineered two efficient run games with the Chicago Bears, and the addition of veteran running back Alexander Mattison.
Powers-Johnson is among those additions that should help the Raiders be a better running team in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Powers-Johnson earned an 85.6 run-blocking grade, leading all centers in college football. Powers-Johnson will transition to guard in the NFL.
The Raiders’ offensive identity will be toughness and winning the battle in the trenches, and Powers-Johnson’s play style fits that mold perfectly. When he can get back onto the field, he should be able to contribute to that Silver and Black mantra.
While the Raiders never anticipated Powers-Johnson’s injury to be severe, it is still encouraging that he is back at practice and will soon be back on the field.
Whenever Powers-Johnson can get back onto the field, the team will feel his impact in the run game.
