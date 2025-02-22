Raiders Predicted to Land Fascinating Sleeper WR in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders must find a way to supply whoever will be playing quarterback in 2025 with some more adequate weapons, and there are many ways to go about doing that.
The Raiders can use some of their expansive cap room to add some pieces via free agency. They could also pursue a trade. Or, they can rely on the NFL Draft.
More than likely, Las Vegas will utilize a combination of those avenues to acquire the receivers it needs, although it appears that the top receiver on the market, Tee Higgins, is going to be franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Raiders may need to hit big in the draft in order to really round out their receiving corps, and Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network has them bagging a major sleeper in the fourth round: Colorado State Rams wide out Tory Horton.
Horton was on track to be at least a Day 2 pick heading into his final year at Colorado State, but a knee injury ended his season after just six games, torpedoing his draft stock. During that time, he logged 26 catches for 353 yards and a touchdown.
In the two years prior to that, though, Horton was brilliant. In 2022, he hauled in 71 receptions for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed that up by snaring 96 balls for 1,136 yards while reaching the end zone eight more times in 2023.
The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher has outstanding speed and should represent a terrific deep threat on the NFL level, which should allow him to fit very nicely alongside of Jakobi Meyers. It would also open up the middle of the field for tight end Brock Bowers.
Horton may be a bit raw, and it may take him some time to fully develop, but he is a very impressive prospect and could comprise one of the best sleeper opportunities in the middle rounds.
The 22-year-old should certainly not be the Raiders' only addition at the position in the coming months, but he would definitely be a terrific pickup who should be able to help Las Vegas' offense regardless of who is under center in 2025.
