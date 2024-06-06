Raiders' QB Gardner Minshew II Talks WR Davante Adams
New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II has thrown to some talented receivers throughout his five seasons in the NFL so far, but none perhaps as great as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams is still considered one of the best wide receivers in the game, and he's still capable of being the very best. His absence from the Pro Bowl last year ended a six-year streak of making the event, but the star receiver was still able to oput up over 1,000 receiving yards and posted 103 receptions, which tied him for third all-time in franchise history for single-season catches.
Minshew will now have the luxury of throwing to Adams, whether it be as a starter or as a backup.
"I've had a ton of conversations with Davante," Minshew told reporters on Tuesday. "He hasn't been out yet, but super excited to get to work with him, man. Been watching a lot of his stuff with the Packers back with [Aaron] Rodgers. That was a lot of the [Luke] Getsy stuff. And a lot of the concepts that I've been seeing them run on tape for years, we're finally getting to run and getting the minutia, the detail of what he likes, why they're getting to it versus certain looks. It's been some awesome insight and just really looking forward to getting in that more."
Getsy coached both wide receivers and quarterbacks while he was in Green Bay, having served as Adams' position coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He joined the Raiders as the team's new offensive coordinator this offseason after spending the past two seasons in the same role with the Chicago Bears.
Minshew will be playing for his fourth team in six years, having already had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts.
