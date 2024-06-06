Raiders QB Gardner Minshew on Which Raider Has Stood Out to Him the Most
The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew earlier this offseason to compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting quarterback position. While Minshew and Gardner have already begun their friendly competition for the team’s starting quarterback job, they’ve also had the chance to compete against the Raiders’ defense this offseason.
The Raiders’ offense and defense are at opposite points. The offense has a new offensive coordinator and new position coaches. Las Vegas also has new members along its offensive line. In addition to their quarterback competition, the Raiders' offense is also installing a brand new offense this offseason.
On the other hand, the Raiders' defense brought back Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham after an impressive season last season. The Raiders defense also returns every starter from last season, minus one. The one new addition to the defense was one of the most significant moves made by any team this offseason.
Las Vegas had one of the best defenses in the league over the second half of last season. It finished the season ninth in scoring defense and did so without many household names on defense. That changed earlier this offseason when the Raiders made a bold move that has the potential to solidify their defense as one of the best in the league.
Along with Minshew, new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco also signed veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins earlier this offseason. Telesco and the Raiders gave Wilkins a large contract upon signing with the team.
It is early, but Wilkins has already caught the attention of his teammates and those watching the team practice this offseason.
"Man, I'd say Christian Wilkins," Minshew said when asked what player on the Raiders offense or defense has stood out to him the most. "That dude is running so fast every single play. Wherever the ball is, you'll see him soon. He shows up. It's really impressive to be around a guy that nonstop works the way he does."
Minshew said the Raiders defense has helped with the offense's development .
"I think it's been really good," he said. "Obviously, not every day is perfect, there's been some ups and downs, but I think more ups than downs. And we're playing against a good team across the ball. Our defense is doing some great stuff, really challenging us, and it's been a lot of fun."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.