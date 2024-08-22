Raiders QB Minshew Explains His Role, Since Becoming the Starter
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco brought in veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II earlier this offseason to compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting quarterback position.
Telesco and Raiders coach Antonio Pierce stated multiple times during the offseason that the Raiders were holding a legitimate quarterback battle and that both quarterbacks had a chance to win.
Shortly after the team’s preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Coach Pierce named Minshew the team’s starting quarterback. Minshew will start the season as a team’s starting quarterback for the first time in his career. He explained how he learned he won the competition and his feelings about being the team’s starting quarterback.
“Super excited,” Minshew said. “I came into his office. He gave me the news. Couldn't be more grateful and excited. I’m so excited for this team and what we have in front of us. I think everybody in this locker room feels how special we can be. I think it’s going to be a fun process. It's just getting better every day, and [I] just couldn't be more grateful to be a part of it.”
Specifically, Minshew believes Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme gives the Raiders offense maximum flexibility. Minshew believes his ability to escape the pocket and extend plays are traits that Getsy values in a quarterback.
“I think the good thing about Luke [Getsy’s] offense is that it's very versatile," Minshew said. "I think we have everything from run [plays], play action, keepers, quick game, drop-back. I think there are a lot of ways to attack and a lot of things that can keep the defense off guard. I think one of the things he values is to be able to play the game but then being able to extend it. That’s where a lot of explosives come in this league, and just managing the explosives versus turnovers. Taking care of the ball is going to be a challenge for us.
“I think we have some great guys in our room. It’s a lot of fun to play with those guys. They all kind of do it in their own way. Just making sure they have every opportunity to succeed because that’s what is going to make our offense go.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.