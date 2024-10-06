Raiders RB Alexander Mattison Always Prepares Like He is the Starter
Many looked at the Las Vegas Raiders' signing of Christian Wilkins being the biggest move of the offseason for the Silver and Black. But the addition of running back Alexander Mattison may just be the best signing the Raiders made this offseason.
Both were important, and we are seeing the impact both players have on their respective sides of the ball this season.
Mattison was signed to serve as the backup running back but also to get a good number of touches. That is all about to change in Week 5. Mattison has been the best Raiders running back this season. And the coaches are going to give more carries to him.
Whatever gives the Raiders the best chance to be successful is the route this coaching staff is taking. With running back Zamir White out for Sunday's contest against the Denver Broncos, Mattison will likely get the start. It will be a moment Mattison is ready for, having earned starting snaps during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.
"For me, it is, I practice, I prepare, mentality, physically the same way," Mattison said this past week. "Every single week, I have done so all my career. I had some great mentorship that let me know to prepare like you are the starter every single time. Since college, I have had that mentality. So, for me, nothing changes. Just go in there and make sure whatever capacity that is, I am just giving it my all and help this team win."
Mattison found the end zone in each of the Raiders' first three games of the season.
"It's one thing I work on every single day," he said. "Every single offseason. Every time I get the chance to hone in on my craft. I hope that I can get better. As I age in years, and stack on the league, I hope that I can just continue to be the best version of myself. I just think part of that is the offensive line up front, blocking well for me. Blocking very well for our backs. And then the will to just get in. I learned from a coach in college, to smell blood when you get in that red zone, down in the goal line. So, all of that together."
