Raiders RB Zamir White Is Ready For His New Role
One of the many noteworthy aspects of the Las Vegas Raiders this upcoming season will be the emergence of veteran running back Zamir White. After spending his first two seasons in the National Football League on the bench and special teams, as he played behind one of the best running backs in the league, Josh Jacobs, White finally has a chance to solidify himself as a starting running back.
White, one of the better running backs in college football at a school known for producing productive backs in the National Football League, was familiar with having to wait behind another talented back, as he experienced a similar situation at Georgia. The veteran back patiently waited his turn behind Jacobs as the star back accounted for the lion's share of the team’s carries during White’s first two seasons in the league.
With Jacobs now gone to the Green Bay Packers, White finally has the chance to showcase his ability as more than a reserve back who gets a handful of meaningless carries every couple of games. White said his role has undoubtedly changed as Jacobs, the team’s former starting running back and a former team captain, has moved on.
"Most definitely,” White said. “Because last year my role was more like a quiet guy, just like when they need me, I'm here. But yeah, that's about it last year-wise. But now I have to grow back into that vocal leader, and I'm just showing them on the field every single day."
White had a productive final four games of the season, becoming the first Raiders running back to rush for over 100 yards in two of his first starts for the team. However, White has put last season’s brief success behind him, as he aims to have an even more productive season this season.
"Like I said before, last year was last year, and now I'm in this new role, and it's a whole new ground for me,” White said. “So, just keep on grinding it out, working, learning from the backs in the room, and just progress. We've got great guys in the room – Ameer [Abdullah], Alex [Mattison], Sin [Sincere McCormick]. Man, it's a great room. We all get along, we all click, and we love it."
