Raiders RBs Learning from One of the Best
The Las Vegas Raiders enter their first season without a marquee running back since before running back Josh Jacobs was drafted in 2019. Since then, the Raiders primarily used Jacobs as the lead back on gamedays. Jacobs would account for well over 50 percent of the Raider’s carries during his last few seasons with the team.
However, with Jacobs departing in free agency, the Raiders have changed their philosophy on the running back position. The Raiders have decided to go with a running back-by-committee mentality moving forward. The Silver and Black will feature a combination of Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Alexander Mattison this season.
The group will be led by position coach Cadillac Williams, one of the best running backs in college football history. Even better for the Raiders, Williams also spent time as the head coach of his alma mater’s football team, giving him notable player experience and significant head coaching experience on the collegiate level.
"Well, I think that whole experience being in that role made me realize the impact that you can have on men, that you could have on people, and it just confirmed, and I just know that whenever you are aligned, and you're serving people and you're doing it for each other, you're being selfless, man guys will buy in and guys will follow and magic will happen,” Williams said. “I think that's the biggest thing that I learned from me playing in that role is to just care for people and also be that example and just not talk about it.
"And that is what I love about Coach AP [Antonio Pierce], man. One of the biggest strengths about him is he brings people together, he holds people accountable, he's approachable. I just feel like as a coach, you're able to get the best out your players whenever you are approachable and you're understanding, but you're holding them to a standard, the Raider way, the way that we do things, guys will grow and develop."
Williams said he identifies strongly with the message Coach Pierce continues to send to his coaching staff and players. For Williams, coaching is about helping make the players the best they can be, in turn, getting the best result possible on game days.
"I think it's like anything in life; it's all about the people, and it's all about others,” Williams said. “I think a lot of times we get so caught up, especially today, about self-serving like yourself, yourself, and just starting with my mom the way she raised me. I'm just a firm believer if you can pour into others and you can make others better, you'll have favor on your life.
“So, it's easy for me. Like Coach AP [Antonio Pierce] always tells us, coaches and everybody, 'Man check your ego at the door. It's not about your status, your money, and what you did. None of that matters, man. We are here to pour into these men, we're here to pour into people, and we're here to do good for this organization and make this community proud.”
