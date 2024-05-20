Raiders' Robert Spillane Describes What He Sees From Fellow LB Divine Deablo
The Las Vegas Raiders are set at linebacker with the tandem of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.
The duo combined for 254 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks.
Spillane was an undrafted rookie in 2018, and Deablo was a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. Deablo played defensive back for the Hokies and then transitioned to linebacker in the NFL.
Deablo has spent the last few years learning to play linebacker in the league. Spillane has watched him every step of the way.
Spillane discussed Deablo's growth when he joined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“I love getting to come in every day and be a part of that linebacker room," Spillane said. “All the guys that we have in there right now are awesome. Divine is a real special player in terms of his size, abilities, speed, and athleticism, his strength, his contact power. So, in terms of his game, he’s got it all. I know he’s been putting in the work this offseason to make it all come together. I’m very excited to see his improvements this year.”
Spillane said Deablo’s work ethic should help him develop into a better player this season.
“I know he’s been working tirelessly like every hour, putting in work, so to see a 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker off the ball who can run a 4.4 hunt you down, that dude is a scary dude, and he’s going to show that he can be a playmaker as well as a top-tier linebacker, so I’m excited to see him both in coverage and in the run,” Spillane said.
But it goes beyond just his performance on the field.
“Watching him step up as a leader, he’s such a do-it-by example – he does it by example, and I’m excited to see him take the next step of leadership and talk to the guys around him, find out what his D-Linemen like, what his other guys around him, what his safeties are doing behind him," Spillane said. "I’m excited to see him really be a top player for us.”
The duo of Spillane and Deablo will look to establish themselves as a top linebacker tandem in 2024.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Spillane and Crosby.
