Raiders Rookie Brock Bowers TE Expected to be a 'Star from Day One'
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this year’s NFL Draft needing to fill voids along their offensive line and cornerback units.
General Manager Tom Telesco had done an admirable job of adding talent to the roster leading up to the draft, but many positions still needed to be addressed. The Raiders entered the draft with a clear idea of positions that needed to be solidified heading into next season.
Most assumed one of those positions was not the tight end position, as the Raiders had already traded up in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft to select talented tight end Michael Mayer. That was a fair assumption until arguably the best tight end in college football history, Brock Bowers, fell further in the draft than expected. While the Raiders did not necessarily need a tight end, the Raiders simply could not afford to pass on such a talented pass catcher, considering how much the Raiders’ offense struggled last season.
NFL expert Bucky Brooks recently listed multiple rookies around the National Football League that were worth watching this upcoming season. Bowers is undoubtedly one of the best tight ends to enter the NFL in recent memory. As the Raiders figure out their quarterback situation, Brooks believes it does not matter who the quarterback is. Bowers will live up to his potential early in his career. The Raiders hope Brooks is correct, as Bowers' success or failure will partially decide their season's success.
“Brock Bowers was considered by some to be the best player in this draft,” Brooks said. “The Raiders surprisingly took him, even though they have a good tight end in Michael Mayer. Now you talk about playing 12 personnel, two tight ends on the field, even though you’re trying to figure out Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.
“Regardless, the middle of the field is going to be wide open because you’ve got big bodies that can command [the ball.] Brock Bowers is a terrific playmaker, great after the catch, nice route runner. He has everything that you look for in one of those premier tight end spots. He should be a star from day one.”
